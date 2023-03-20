We are grateful to people for their support, AMANAT Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov expressed gratitude to the people for supporting the party’s election campaign and candidates at the elections held on March 19, Kazinform reports.

According to the preliminary exit-poll results, AMANAT secured 53.46% of the votes in the Majilis and maslikhat elections on average.

Koshanov congratulated all the party members and the party supporters.

«It is a great responsibility for all the members of the AMANAT Party. We will do everything possible to justify the confidence of our voters,» the Party Chairman’s Facebook account reads.