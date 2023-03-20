Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

We are grateful to people for their support, AMANAT Chairman

20 March 2023, 07:25
We are grateful to people for their support, AMANAT Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov expressed gratitude to the people for supporting the party’s election campaign and candidates at the elections held on March 19, Kazinform reports.

According to the preliminary exit-poll results, AMANAT secured 53.46% of the votes in the Majilis and maslikhat elections on average.

Koshanov congratulated all the party members and the party supporters.

«It is a great responsibility for all the members of the AMANAT Party. We will do everything possible to justify the confidence of our voters,» the Party Chairman’s Facebook account reads.

Теги:
Read also
Hungary praises political reforms and parliamentary election in Kazakhstan
Shymkent maslikhat elects Chairman
Secretary of Astana maslikhat elected
President holds consultation with heads of factions of political parties in Majilis
Head of Amanat Party’s Faction in Majilis named
Head of Ecology Committee of Kazakh Majilis appointed
Nurtay Sabilyanov is Chairman of Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development
Head of Majilis Legislation Committee designated
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News