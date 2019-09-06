Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
We all should unite to implement goals set – Tokayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 September 2019, 15:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has summarized the outcomes of the 1st meeting of the National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today we have had a substantial exchange of views. We have discussed very important issues. I am grateful to all of the members of the National Council for Public Confidence. Interesting proposals and recommendations have been voiced today. In whole, I back all of them. I believe that together we will be able to implement all the measures proposed,» said Tokayev.

«We need to analyze all the ideas initiated today and compile one common document of a plan for each block. We have been set large-scale objectives and goals. We all should unite to implement these goals,» he concluded.


President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
