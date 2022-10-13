Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
We all benefit from a peaceful and prosperous Asia, UN Secretary-General
13 October 2022, 11:47

We all benefit from a peaceful and prosperous Asia, UN Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent his warm greetings to the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in a video message, Kazinform reports.

«Trust and solidarity are ebbing, just as geopolitical tensions, conflicts and humanitarian emergencies are surging.

The climate crisis is wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods everywhere.

COVID-19 continues to cast a long shadow.

And a cost-of-living crisis is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest – worsening poverty and hunger, and fueling social and political unrest.

In this extremely challenging context, regional efforts to build trust and confidence are more essential than ever.

In my report on ‘Our Common Agenda’, I call for a New Agenda for Peace, which puts renewed focus on regional prevention and engagement with regional organizations.

Over the last 30 years, CICA has grown into a vital platform for dialogue between countries across Asia.

We all benefit from a peaceful and prosperous Asia – and I am grateful for our partnership in pursuit of our shared goals:

Advancing sustainable development.

Promoting human rights, peace, and stability.

And strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Together, let us meet the tests of our time and secure a better future for Asia and the world,» the message reads.

In a conclusion, he wished all every success.


Related news
Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, warns UNESCO
Public health risks increasing in flood-affected Pakistan, warns WHO
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive