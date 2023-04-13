Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

WBN ranks GGG and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly among world’s 50 best pound-for-pound boxers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2023, 20:15
WBN ranks GGG and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly among world’s 50 best pound-for-pound boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing News released its latest ranking of 50 top pound-for-pound boxers, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Topping the list of top-50 pound-for-pound boxers in the world is Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion title.

Middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan took 27th and 48th spots, respectively, in the ranking.

The top 10 pound-for-pound boxers according to the WBN include:

Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

Naoya Inoue (Japan)

Canelo Alvarez (Mexico)

Errol Spence Jr (US)

Dmitry Bivol (Russia)

Devin Haney (US)

Terence Crawford (US)

Jermell Charlo (US)

Juan Estrada (Mexico)

Shakur Stevenson (US).




Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code