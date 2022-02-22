Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Ways of possible evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Ukraine considered - FM

    22 February 2022, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyiv operates as usual and keeps in touch with our nationals there, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Tileuberdi told journalists on the margins of the Government’s meeting that the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kyiv operates routinely and keeps in touch with our nationals there.

    According to the minister, ways of possible evacuation of Kazakhstan’s nationals from Ukraine are being considered.

    Minister Tileuberdi urged nationals of Kazakhstan in Ukraine to contact the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv in case of any military actions.

    Earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan called on the international community to seek every diplomatic effort to diffuse Ukraine-Russia tensions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President