Ways of possible evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Ukraine considered - FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyiv operates as usual and keeps in touch with our nationals there, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Tileuberdi told journalists on the margins of the Government’s meeting that the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kyiv operates routinely and keeps in touch with our nationals there.

According to the minister, ways of possible evacuation of Kazakhstan’s nationals from Ukraine are being considered.

Minister Tileuberdi urged nationals of Kazakhstan in Ukraine to contact the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv in case of any military actions.

Earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan called on the international community to seek every diplomatic effort to diffuse Ukraine-Russia tensions.