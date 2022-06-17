Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Water scarcity in Kazakhstan may reach 12 cubic meters per year

    17 June 2022, 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «According to the UN estimations, one in five people in the world faces water scarcity today,» Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov said at the Parliamentary hearings today.

    The hearings were devoted to the country’s water system development issues.

    «Experts say that mankind’s demand in water resources rises approximately by 1% every year,» the Majilis Speaker noted.

    As per international experts' estimates, by 2040 water consumption in Kazakhstan will increase by 46% and water resources shortage might be up to 12 cubic meters per year, Koshanov said.

    «Among the factors leading to water scarcity is population growth and expanding consumption of water by industrial sectors and households. Agricultural sector remains the largest consumer of water,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region