Water scarcity in Kazakhstan may reach 12 cubic meters per year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «According to the UN estimations, one in five people in the world faces water scarcity today,» Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov said at the Parliamentary hearings today.

The hearings were devoted to the country’s water system development issues.

«Experts say that mankind’s demand in water resources rises approximately by 1% every year,» the Majilis Speaker noted.

As per international experts' estimates, by 2040 water consumption in Kazakhstan will increase by 46% and water resources shortage might be up to 12 cubic meters per year, Koshanov said.

«Among the factors leading to water scarcity is population growth and expanding consumption of water by industrial sectors and households. Agricultural sector remains the largest consumer of water,» he added.