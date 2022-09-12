12 September 2022, 17:15

Waste-to-energy plant set to be built in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city is to build a full-scale waste-to-energy plant by 2027, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A full-scale waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 500 thousand tons per year is to be built in Almaty city by 2027. 150 million euros worth of investment is to be funneled in the project.

The measures taken are set to increase the waste utilization to generation ratio to 32% in 2025, and up to 80% in 2030 in the city.

It is said that full cycle waste utilization will be in place in Almaty city as part of the waste management system.