Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Waste sorting plant starts operating in Atyrau

    24 July 2019, 21:49

    ATYRAU.KAZINFORM - A plant that sorts seven types of waste has been launched in Atyrau,Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «For the convenience of the city dwellers, we are now installing containers where household waste is collected separately. This will greatly enhance the process of sorting garbage and improve the environment,» said Ulugbek Tnaliyev, Deputy Mayor of Atyrau.


    The area of the landfill in Atyrau is 1,200 square meters. Every day up to 300 tons of garbage are delivered to the place.

    «The equipment purchased is designed to sort up to 100,000 tons of municipal solid waste per annum. We will sort 7 types of waste. 35 people are involved in the work of the facility,» says Almas Iztleuov, Acting Director of Spetsavtobaz LLP.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Atyrau region Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region