Warning in place as blizzard to batter N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Snow and strong wind are predicted for February 23-24 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional office of the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, heavy snow will fall in some areas of the region in the afternoon of February 23. Blizzard will also batter the region in places. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward blowing 15-20mps here and there as well as at 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps in places, at night on February 24 is forecast. Gusts of up to 30 and over are expected as well.

Notably, today, February 22, temperature has dropped below minus 30 degrees Celsius in the region.



