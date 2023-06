Warmer weather forecast for Kazakhstan later in the week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet reported on warming in Kazakhstan on October 22-24.

According to the statement, the anticyclone which caused a significant decrease in air temperature in the northern half of the republic will gradually weaken. Thus, air temperature will rise.

However precipitation with the passage of atmospheric fronts is expected in the far north and west of Kazakhstan.