    Warmer temperature predicted for Kazakhstan

    14 December 2020, 19:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is predicted for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, the Siberian anticyclone which has brought the frosty weather without precipitation to the entire territory of Kazakhstan is gradually shifting to the east.

    The northwestern cyclone is expected to dictate the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on December 15-17. It will bring precipitation in the form of snowfall, gusty wind, blizzard, and warmer temperature.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

