Warmer temperature, less precipitation projected in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2020, 15:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is projected for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only the east, north, center and southeast of the country are forecast to observe a mix of rain and snow on October 29-31.

Heavy precipitation is predicted to douse most the east and southeast of Kazakhstan. Chances of gusty wind, blizzard, fog and black ice will be high in some portions of eastern Kazakhstan.

Good news is that temperature is expected to rise as the warm air masses from Iran will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan.


