Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Warm weekend forecast for Kazakhstan

    15 January 2021, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is predicted to rise in the next three days based on the forecast made by Kazakhstani meteorologists, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Western and northern Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather with heavy precipitation on January 16-17 due to the Mediterranean cyclone. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for the west of Kazakhstan. Blizzard and higher temperature are expected in the north of the country. Ice slick will coat roads in western Kazakhstan.

    Weather without precipitation will settle in in the rest of Kazakhstan. Foggy conditions will be seen in some portions of the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued