Warm weekend forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is predicted to rise in the next three days based on the forecast made by Kazakhstani meteorologists, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Western and northern Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather with heavy precipitation on January 16-17 due to the Mediterranean cyclone. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for the west of Kazakhstan. Blizzard and higher temperature are expected in the north of the country. Ice slick will coat roads in western Kazakhstan.

Weather without precipitation will settle in in the rest of Kazakhstan. Foggy conditions will be seen in some portions of the country.