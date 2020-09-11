Go to the main site
    Warm weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

    11 September 2020, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is set to return to Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather service confirmed in its statement that the weather conditions in Kazakhstan will be largely affected by northwestern cyclone. Warmer temperatures are expected across the country in three upcoming days.

    However, some portions of the country will see scattered showers with thunderstorms. Only eastern Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation. Ground frosts and fog will be observed in that part of the country early in the morning.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

