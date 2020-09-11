Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Warm weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 September 2020, 12:11
Warm weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is set to return to Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather service confirmed in its statement that the weather conditions in Kazakhstan will be largely affected by northwestern cyclone. Warmer temperatures are expected across the country in three upcoming days.

However, some portions of the country will see scattered showers with thunderstorms. Only eastern Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation. Ground frosts and fog will be observed in that part of the country early in the morning.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty