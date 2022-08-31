Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan
31 August 2022 11:45

Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Northern regions of the country will be under the impact of a northwestern cyclone trough which will bring rains, thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, while southern regions will enjoy dry weather in the nearest days.

Temperatures will drop from +33+38°С to +23+31°С in western regions, from +31+38°С to +25+35°С in northwestern regions in the daytime. In northern parts of the county the mercury will rise to +30+35°С, in central and southeastern regions – to +30+38°С, in eastern regions – to +27+38°С, and in southern regions – to +35+40°С.


Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive