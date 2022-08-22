Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Warm weather to return to Kazakhstan on August 23-25

    22 August 2022 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 23-25, most regions of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of a slow-moving anti-cyclone ridge which will bring warm days to the northern areas of the country.

    According to Kazhydromet, an atmospheric front will bring rains with thunderstorms and gusting wind to the northern, eastern and southeastern regions. Ground frosts to 2°C and fogs will persist in northern, eastern and central parts at night.

    In western areas, the mercury will be at 30+35°С and at +23+33°С in western regions in the daytime. Temperatures will rise from +17+25°С to +23+30°С in northern areas, from +15+22°С to +20+31°С in central parts, and from +13+21°С to +20+28°С in eastern areas. In southern Kazakhstan, temperatures will be at +27+32°С, and in southeastern regions – at +20+28°С.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan