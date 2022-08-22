22 August 2022 11:24

Warm weather to return to Kazakhstan on August 23-25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 23-25, most regions of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of a slow-moving anti-cyclone ridge which will bring warm days to the northern areas of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, an atmospheric front will bring rains with thunderstorms and gusting wind to the northern, eastern and southeastern regions. Ground frosts to 2°C and fogs will persist in northern, eastern and central parts at night.

In western areas, the mercury will be at 30+35°С and at +23+33°С in western regions in the daytime. Temperatures will rise from +17+25°С to +23+30°С in northern areas, from +15+22°С to +20+31°С in central parts, and from +13+21°С to +20+28°С in eastern areas. In southern Kazakhstan, temperatures will be at +27+32°С, and in southeastern regions – at +20+28°С.