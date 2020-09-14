Warm weather expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather without precipitation is predicted for Kazakhstan on Monday, September 14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Scattered showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for western Kazakhstan. For is to blanket parts of the northwest and north Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorm is to hit West Kazakhstan region.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

High fire hazard is to persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.