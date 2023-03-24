Go to the main site
    Warm spell to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend

    24 March 2023, 12:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather mainly without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan until the end of the week, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Light precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) is forecast for some areas in the country. Light rainfall, gusty wind as well as foggy conditions are expected in the southeast of Kazakhstan on March 27.

    No sharp temperature fluctuations are in store for the territory of Kazakhstan. Temperature will climb to +12, +26°C in western Kazakhstan, +5, +20°C in the northwest, +2, +15°C in the north, east and center, and +13, +25°C in the south and southeast.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
