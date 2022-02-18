Warm spell predicted in Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather is forecast for Kazakhstan for February 19-21, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, an extensive anticyclone will account for weather with no precipitation in much of the country in the upcoming three days. It is predicted to be shifted by a trough of the Northwestern cyclone in the west bringing precipitation as rain and snow to the west on February 19-21, northwest on February 20-21, and snow, high wind, and ice-slick to the north on February 21.

Warm weather is predicted in most parts of the country, with temperature raising to -5...5 degrees Celsius at night and to 2...13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, -5...-16 degrees Celsius at night and -8...2 degrees Celius at daytime in the north and northwest, -8...-17 degrees Celsius at night and -1...-10 degrees Celsius at daytime in the center and east, as well as to -5...+5 degrees Celsius at night and 5...13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south and southeast.



