    Warm spell predicted for Nur-Sultan later this week

    21 April 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather is predicted for the Kazakh capital at the end of the week, Kazinform cites the official website of Nur-Sultan’s administration.

    Partly cloudy skies and no precipitation are forecast for Nur-Sultan city today, April 21. 7-12mps wind blowing westward and northwestward is also predicted. Temperature is to drop to minus 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    The city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation as well as 9-14mps northeasterly wind on April 22. Temperature is to stand at minus 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps southeasterly wind are in store for the city on April 23. The city is to brace for frosts with temperature dropping to minus 4-6 degrees Celsius at night as well as warm weather with the mercury rising to 13 degrees Celsius at daytime.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

