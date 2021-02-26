Go to the main site
    Warm spell in store for Kazakhstan

    26 February 2021, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that warm spell is heading to Kazakhstan on February 27 – March 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, the northwestern cyclone will bring warmer temperature to most regions of the country. Temperature is expected to rise above 0°C in some parts of Kazakhstan, except for the west.

    Precipitation in the form of rain and snow is forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Only the south and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Portions of Kazakhstan will see fog, ice slick, stiff wind, and ground blizzard.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

