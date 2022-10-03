Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Warm spell in a store for Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 October 2022, 13:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 4-6, Kazhydromet reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy mainly the dry and sunny weather thanks to the anticyclone over the next there days. The western and mountainous regions of south Kazakhstan will brace for rain and sleet.

Air temperature will rise from +8+13 to +15+20 degrees Celsius in the north during the day, and from +15+20 to 20+25 degrees in the south. Mercury will read +15+23 degrees in the western regions and +5+13 degrees in the east.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
