NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Warm weather without precipitation is predicted to descend on most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that temperature will rise gradually across the country on October 13-15.

Scattered showers are forecast for portions of northern and eastern Kazakhstan. Gusty wind is be observed in some parts of Kazakhstan. Dust storms are expected in the south of the country.