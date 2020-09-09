Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Warm spell heading to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 September 2020, 16:28
Warm spell heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that warm spell is heading to Kazakhstan on September 10-13, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service the northwestern cyclone will greatly affect weather conditions in some regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. It will shift in the northeastern direction causing scattered showers in those portions of the country.

Torrential showers, gusty wind and squall are forecast for western Kazakhstan. Chances of hail will be high as well.

Dry, mostly warm weather is expected in other regions of Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty