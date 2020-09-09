Warm spell heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that warm spell is heading to Kazakhstan on September 10-13, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service the northwestern cyclone will greatly affect weather conditions in some regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. It will shift in the northeastern direction causing scattered showers in those portions of the country.

Torrential showers, gusty wind and squall are forecast for western Kazakhstan. Chances of hail will be high as well.

Dry, mostly warm weather is expected in other regions of Kazakhstan.