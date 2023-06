NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is heading to Kazakhstan this week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s weather agency said in its statement that an anticyclone from the Black Sea will gradually shift to the territory of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is expected to settle in. Temperature will rise to +15, +26°C during daytime.

Chances of foggy conditions and gusty wind will be high in some parts of the country.