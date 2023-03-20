Go to the main site
    Warm spell forecast in Astana on Nauryz holiday

    20 March 2023, 14:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national met service Kazhydromet predicts cold weather in the beginning of the week in the capital. Partly cloudy weather with no precipitation is forecast on Monday with daytime temperatures dropping to -6°C. On the night of Tuesday, the mercury will fall to -14°C, Kazinform reports.

    On Tuesday, March 21, temperatures will be at -3°C in the daytime. On the night of Wednesday, the mercury will be at -11°C.

    On Wednesday, March 22, daytime temperatures will rise to +3°C and to -8°C at night.

    On Thursday, March 23, the mercury will increase to +4°C during the daylight hours, while on the night of Friday, temperatures will be at -5°C.

    On Friday, March 24, the residents of Astana will enjoy partly cloudy, dry weather with temperatures rising to +5°C in the daytime.

