Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 April 2023, 13:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for April 11-13, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe unsteady weather. The country’s south and southeast are forecast to brace for heavy rain and snow on April 11 and 12. Air temperature will drop to -5-10 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Kazakhstan.

A warm spell is expected to reach the country’s north on April 13 with mercury reading +10+18 degrees. Air temperature will also rise as high as +17+30 degrees in the south.

Fog and high wind are expected countrywide, while dust storms and thunderstorms are predicted to hit the southern regions. The northern regions are set to brace for an ice slick.


