16 September 2022, 12:10

Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 17-19, Kazinform reports.

Unsteady weather, rains, and thunderstorms, rain and sleet are expected in most part of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitations and frosts with mercury reading 5 degrees Celsius are forecast for the country’s north, centre and east. During the day air temperature will rise as high as to 20-30 degrees Celsius countrywide, up to 35 degrees in the south and 15-25 degrees in the northeast, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan.