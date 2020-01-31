Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan over the next few days

    31 January 2020, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone above the Caspian Sea will start shifting towards Kazakhstan to cause a rise of temperature the countrywide over the next few days, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s south and southeast will enjoy this weekend warm weather with mercury reading +3…+13 degrees Celsius. On Monday the northern, central and eastern regions will observe 0…-8 degrees Celsius. Besides, atmospheric fronts will bring rain to the south and west, wet snow and snowfalls to the rest of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued