Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Wanted Kazakh national voluntarily surrenders to S Korean police - MFA

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 09:50
Wanted Kazakh national voluntarily surrenders to S Korean police - MFA Photo: AP Photo / Lee Jin-man

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A national of Kazakhstan who was on a wanted list has voluntarily surrendered to the South Korean police, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said, Kazinform reports.

«Another Kazakhstani national, who was on a wanted list for illegal border crossing has voluntarily surrendered to the South Korean police. The Embassy of Kazakhstan keeps this issue under special control and will render consular and legal assistance to our compatriots,» Smadyarov added.

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani citizens had illegally crossed the border of South Korea despite the entry refusal.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants