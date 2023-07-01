Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Wall of sports complex collapses in Shubarkol village in Karaganda region

    1 July 2023, 16:15

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A wall of a sports complex partially collapsed in the working village of Shubarkol in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident took place on June 25. A wall of a sports complex undergoing repairs partially collapsed in the rotational village of Shubarkol komir JSC. There were no victims.

    «There were no victims among the employees of the enterprise or the contracting organization carrying out the reconstruction works. The cause of the collapse is being investigated,» said the press service of Shubarkol komir JSC.

    The sports complex built in 1989 have been undergoing reconstruction since April this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Incidents Video
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Reconstruction of key bridge in Almaty underway
    At least 26 killed after bus plunges off cliff in southern Mexico
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14