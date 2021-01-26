Go to the main site
    Wages of 1 mln public sector employees to increase in 2021

    26 January 2021, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The wages of above 1 mln public sector employees will increase in 2021,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told at today’s Government meeting under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    The PM made public that the Government in order to provide employment and raise people’s income had developed a package of measures. Above 1.3 mln people will have an opportunity to take advantage of those measures which will let decrease unemployment to 4.9%.

    The PM also noted that regional employment roadmaps, action plan for the development of labour market for 2021-2027 will be elaborated.

    Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to the construction of housing, health and epidemiological situation in the country, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, tax administration, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

