Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 June 2023, 14:44
Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region Photo: triplook.me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The salaries grew by some 22% in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

As the governor said industrial outcome grew by 115.1%, while processing industry output soared by 115.3%. Agricultural output rose by 5.4%, capital investments increased by 19%. The inflation rate made 4.3%. Salaries surged by 21.7% to make an average of 273,800 tenge.

The governor said the economic situation in the region remains stable. For the past three years, the region takes the lead in performing the key socioeconomic development indicators.


Akmola region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov