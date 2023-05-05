Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

    5 May 2023, 16:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%.

    As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept
    Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production
    Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk