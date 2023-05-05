Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2023, 16:36
Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%.

As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.


Army   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 9
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 9