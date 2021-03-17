Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
W Kazakhstan to hold 80% of events planned to mark Nauryz online

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 March 2021, 15:54
URALSK. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan will toughen quarantine measures if the number of coronavirus cases surges over the next few days ahead, the sanitary epidemiologists said.

As earlier reported, the region entered the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus. 51 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The most of the cases fall on the regional centre. 80% of events planned for Nauryz will be held online. Additional restriction measures will be imposed at schools, public transport.

Acting head of the regional healthcare department Arman Kalibekov urges people to keep social distancing and avoid crowded places. He also added that 26% of ICU beds are occupied as of today.


