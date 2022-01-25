Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    W Kazakhstan to build deep conversion refinery

    25 January 2022, 10:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about the socioeconomic development of West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the West Kazakhstan development package plan includes 116 actions worth KZT 2.6 trln.

    It is targeted to build an industrial zone, foundry production, a deep conversion refinery and a cement plant. It is also planned to build two greeneries, 25 feeding platforms, 10 commercial dairy farms, 4 fish farms, restore and expand irrigated lands. Besides, it is expected to build and repair 1,211 km of water supply and disposal, 2,051 km of heat supply network, reconstruct 29.7 km of Rostoshi-Taipak gas pipeline, to build an automated gas distribution station in Uralsk.

    The Minister added that a policlinic, a heart centre, 74 schools, a 650-bed dormitory and a 150-bed rehabilitation centre will be constricted there.

    As a result the industrial output is expected to grow by 55%, agricultural output by 56% by 2025.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region