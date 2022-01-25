Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
W Kazakhstan to build deep conversion refinery

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2022, 10:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about the socioeconomic development of West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He noted that the West Kazakhstan development package plan includes 116 actions worth KZT 2.6 trln.

It is targeted to build an industrial zone, foundry production, a deep conversion refinery and a cement plant. It is also planned to build two greeneries, 25 feeding platforms, 10 commercial dairy farms, 4 fish farms, restore and expand irrigated lands. Besides, it is expected to build and repair 1,211 km of water supply and disposal, 2,051 km of heat supply network, reconstruct 29.7 km of Rostoshi-Taipak gas pipeline, to build an automated gas distribution station in Uralsk.

The Minister added that a policlinic, a heart centre, 74 schools, a 650-bed dormitory and a 150-bed rehabilitation centre will be constricted there.

As a result the industrial output is expected to grow by 55%, agricultural output by 56% by 2025.


West Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan  
