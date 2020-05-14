Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    W Kazakhstan to build 523,000 sq m of housing

    14 May 2020, 13:43

    URALSK. KAZINFORM One of the key tasks in 2020 in West Kazakhstan is to build 523,000 square meters of housing or 4,600 houses through all sources of finance, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

    The Nurly Zhol provides for KZT 18.6 bln for housing construction and engineering and communications infrastructure to have 41 projects realized. 845 workplaces will be created.

    By the yearend it is planned to construct 590 apartments or 30,900 sq m of rental housing in the region. 165 jobs will be created for the construction of housing for large families and socially vulnerable groups. KZT 13 bln will be channeled for rental housing construction. It is targeted to build 81,800 sq m of housing or 1,173 flats.

    Besides, KZT 2 bln will be allotted for 200 housing certificates under the Bakytty otabsy program. KZT 2.2 bln will allocated for realization of 15 engineering and communications infrastructure projects. 210 workplaces will be created.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    West Kazakhstan region Social support Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry