W Kazakhstan to build 523,000 sq m of housing

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 May 2020, 13:43
URALSK. KAZINFORM One of the key tasks in 2020 in West Kazakhstan is to build 523,000 square meters of housing or 4,600 houses through all sources of finance, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

The Nurly Zhol provides for KZT 18.6 bln for housing construction and engineering and communications infrastructure to have 41 projects realized. 845 workplaces will be created.

By the yearend it is planned to construct 590 apartments or 30,900 sq m of rental housing in the region. 165 jobs will be created for the construction of housing for large families and socially vulnerable groups. KZT 13 bln will be channeled for rental housing construction. It is targeted to build 81,800 sq m of housing or 1,173 flats.

Besides, KZT 2 bln will be allotted for 200 housing certificates under the Bakytty otabsy program. KZT 2.2 bln will allocated for realization of 15 engineering and communications infrastructure projects. 210 workplaces will be created.


