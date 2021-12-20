Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
W Kazakhstan to build 2 new water reservoirs

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2021, 17:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM Roman Sklyar told about the construction of 2 new water reservoirs and modernization of another one in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

It is expected to reduce budget expenses for water supplies from Russia by 30% and provide over 12,000 people living along the River Karaozen, Kaztalovsky district, with water. The feasibility study has been prepared for building a water reservoir to store 28 mln cu m. Its realization is set for 2022-2024.

The feasibility study for the construction of a water storage in Seksenbay village in Kaztalovsky district is being developed. Its design capacity is 10-12 mln cu m. Besides, the designing estimates for the reconstruction of the Kirov water reservoir worth KZT 2.6 bln has been developed. The project will be implemented in 2022-2024.

Notably, in order to reduce the consumption of water from the River Ural, it is expected to apply mechanisms for the reconstruction of irrigation systems, secondary water use, the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation, etc. in agriculture.


