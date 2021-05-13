W Kazakhstan reports 401 COVID-19 cases in 4 days

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 401 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in West Kazakhstan region in the past four days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of West Kazakhstan region, of 401 coronavirus cases reported in the region in the past four days, 304 are symptomatic and 97 are asymptomatic ones.

The department said that half of the cases have been registered in Uralsk city – 211. The region’s Borlinsk district has reported 70 infections, Baitereksk district – 54, Taskalinsk district – 15, and Terektinsk district – 12.

A total of 20,768 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Kazakhstan region since the onset of the pandemic. 16,187 have recovered from and 303 have died of the virus in the region.

Notably, over 58 thousand people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.