W Kazakhstan reports 10.2% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

URALSK. KAZINFORM – There has been 10.2% decline in weekly COVID-19 cases in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of West Kazakhstan region, 334 cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the region over the past week, October 11-17, compared to 372 cases reported in the previous week, October 4-10.

Since October 1, 902 people have contracted COVID-19 in the region, 512 of whom showed SARS symptoms, 131 tested for COVID-19 for preventive purpose, and 10 were diagnosed before being accepted to hospital.

The COVID-19 virus mostly affects the persons aged 41-60 accounting for 248 cases of the total caseload in the region. Of the total 201 cases reported in the past four days 128 were with symptoms and 73 without symptoms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the region has reported a total of 31,026 COVID-19 recoveries. The total death toll stands at 795.

Of the region’s total COVID-19 cases, 18,200 have been reported in Uralsk city, 5,146 in Baitereksk district, 4,658 in Borlinsk district, 1,755 in Terektinsk district, 1,399 in Aizhaiyksk district, 1,192 in Shyngyrlausk district, 1,100 in Kaztalovsk district, and 1,071 in Taskalinsk district.

Notably, it was reported that 25 patients were in intensive care units and that over 33 thousand people had been vaccinated against the flu in West Kazakhstan region.



