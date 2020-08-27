W Kazakhstan region to open new schools

URALSK. KAZINFORM – West Kazakhstan region lacks secondary schools like no other region in the country. Local authorities hope that new schools that are to be commission in the region in the nearest future will help solve the problem for the time being, Kazinform reports.

In total, six new schools are to be put into service across the region this year. To this end, the authorities earmarked 8 billion tenge. Additionally, 4.5 billion tenge will be channeled into the repair of 33 educational facilities.

The region also helped children from low-income families and families with many children to the tune of 134 million tenge – children received school uniforms, school appliances, cellphones, tablets, laptops and access to Internet.

It was also revealed that next year the region will see the opening of Fizmat Academy for students of Grade 1-6.